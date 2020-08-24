Organizations team up in Richmond for free school supplies giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anthem Healthkeepers and Radio One Richmond are partnering to give away free school supplies in a community event called, ‘Prep For Success'.
Prep For Success is an annual supply giveaway to help jump-start the students’ upcoming school year. This year it will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Anthem Parking Lot located at 2015 Staples Mill Rd in Richmond, VA.
Over the last decade, Radio One Richmond with the assistance of our community partners has given away nearly 10,000 backpacks to local youth in Richmond and the surrounding counties.
“We typically have a huge event to get area students prepared to go back to school,” Jasmine Snead, Marketing Director Radio One Richmond said. “But COVID-19 will not allow that style of event, therefore, we came up with this drive-thru distribution to prioritize safety and continue our commitment to send students off into the year prepared!”
Radio One Richmond will provide 500 bags of school supplies for school-aged kids.
There will also be community organizations on-site giving away toiletries and food.
This is a first-come, first-served, contactless event and masks are mandatory for all who enter the drive-thru distribution line.
Radio One Richmond’s staff, vendors and volunteers will be wearing the proper personal protective equipment to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all students and families.
