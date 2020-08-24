News to Know for Aug. 24: Deadly overnight crash; Flags at half-staff; Treatment authorized for COVID-19; Tracking the tropics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick recap of our top headlines to get you started this Monday morning.
Temperatures return to the 90s this week, but there are still some isolated storm chances.
First Alert: We’re watching for potential impacts from remnants of Laura sometime around late Friday or Saturday. Marco likely fades away before it reaches us.
The Hanover Sheriff’s Office says a 71-year-old woman with two kids in the car was heading west on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Old Hickory Road when she ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and went airborne.
The car then crashed into another car that was stopped at the exit of a restaurant parking lot, killing the 46-year-old man who was driving that car was killed.
Four others - including three kids - were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.
Governor Northam has ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff for ten days following the death of former Lieutenant Governor John Hager.
Hager served as a United States Army officer, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, and Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. He was 83 years old.
We’re expecting to get an update at 11 a.m. from Henrico County on the hiring of its new police chief.
Current Chief Humberto Cardounel, Jr. announced in June that he will be retiring in September.
The second and final of two meetings from Richmond Public Schools on the role of police officers in schools is happening tonight.
Superintendent Jason Kamras previously announced he would ask the school board to remove all school resource officers from Richmond schools.
Students in Goochland and Caroline counties begin their fully virtual start to the year today while students in Powhatan were given the choice between fully virtual or a hybrid model with in-person learning.
Catholic Diocese of Richmond Schools also reopens for in-person instruction today.
College students head back to class at the University of Richmond, Virginia Union University and Virginia Tech while classes start online at Randolph-Macon and will be held virtually through Sept. 7.
Meanwhile, at VCU, cases of coronavirus on campus have doubled, just a week into the semester.
As of this morning, 70 people have tested positive including 58 students and 12 employees.
When the university first started reporting cases last Thursday, that number was 36.
Statewide, no new outbreaks were reported by the Virginia Department of Health yesterday, but 24 more people died, the highest single-day death toll in weeks. The total death toll is now 2,467.
More than 900 new cases were also reported yesterday, as that total near 113,000. The positivity rate - which will help determine the rate of reopening - is holding steady at 6.5 percent.
President Trump has announced emergency authorization for a new COVID-19 treatment.
The announcement coming during a press conference yesterday where the president called the use of convalescent plasma a historic breakthrough and his action will dramatically expand access to treatment.
Trump says 70,000 patients have received convalescent plasma as a way to treat the coronavirus.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced she’s leaving the Trump administration.
She says she will be leaving her post at the end of the month citing family as a reason for her departure.
Her husband, George Conway - a political operative for an anti-Trump Republican group called the “Lincoln Project” - will also be leaving his position.
Kellyanne is still slated to speak at the Republican National Convention this week.
The four-day event kicks off today, with speeches from former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, and the president’s oldest child, Donald Trump, Junior.
Coverage of the 2020 RNC starts tonight at 10 on NBC12.
