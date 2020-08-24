Sheriff’s Office: Man killed after car crashes into his in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed after a driver crashed into his vehicle while he was leaving a restaurant.
Police say a 71-year-old woman was driving westbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Old Hickory Drive around 10:15 Sunday night when she went off the side of the highway, striking a culvert. There were two kids in her vehicle at the time.
The woman’s vehicle went airborne after crashing and hit a Range Rover, killing the 46-year-old male driver inside.
Police say the Range Rover was not moving at the time of the crash; the driver was waiting to exit a restaurant parking lot. There was one child in the vehicle at the time as well.
The impact caused both vehicles to overturn.
The woman, along with all three other passengers were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.