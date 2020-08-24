Forecast: A hot summer week ahead with isolated storms

Potential impacts from tropical storm remnants by the weekend

By Andrew Freiden | August 24, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 4:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn hotter this week with a return to the 90s. Watching for potential impacts from the remnants of Laura late this week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70 highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%) Best storm chance is late in the day and North of RVA

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Strong to severe storm possible by evening. Best chance North of RVA. Lows low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs around 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s

First Alert: Watching for potential impacts from remnants of Laura sometime around late Friday or Saturday. Marco likely fades away before it reaches us.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for downpours and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

