Eric English announced as Henrico County’s new police chief

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County announced Eric English as the new Police Chief of the Henrico County Police Department.
English leaves his position as the police chief in Harrisonburg to join the Henrico County Police Department. English is familiar with this area and is a resident of Henrico County.
English says he has a vision for this County but is focused on improving the relationship between the community and the police force.
County officials made the announcement on Aug. 24.
The current Henrico County Police Chief, Humberto Cardounel Jr. announced in June that he will retire in September after serving the police division for 32 years. For four years he served as Henrico’s police chief.
During Monday’s announcement, Henrico’s County Manager John Vithoulkas said Cardounel will be awarded a Meritorious Service Award.
