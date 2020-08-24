Court finds parts of anti-riot law violate free speech

Court finds parts of anti-riot law violate free speech
A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted they punched and kicked counterdemonstrators during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. (Source: None)
By DENISE LAVOIE | August 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 3:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted they punched and kicked counterdemonstrators during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

But the court on Monday found that part of an anti-riot law “treads too far upon constitutionally protected speech.”

A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of the entire federal Anti-Riot Act but invalidated parts of the law where it encompasses speech tending to “encourage” or “promote” a riot.

The ruling came in an appeal by two members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.