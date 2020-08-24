Corolla Wild Horse Fund kicks-off fundraiser with song about horses in Outer Banks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has kicked off its fundraiser with a song dedicated to the wild horses that roam free on the northern banks of Currituck County.
The song, ‘Castaño', was co-written by Richmond-based, artist/songwriter Janet Martin and Kelly Wilkes, a Corolla Wild Horse Fund volunteer.
“We have so many wonderful supporters, donors, and social media followers. For this fundraiser, we wanted to give something back, something truly memorable, and from our hearts,” Jo Langone, COO of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said.
The song, video and lyrics are available on the Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s website as a download for $5.
Supporters will be given an opportunity to donate more.
To view the 60-second song/clip video preview, click here.
