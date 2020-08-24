Chesterfield Health District launches ‘Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!’ campaign

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District has launched a campaign called, ‘Don’t Wait, Vaccinate', ahead of the school year.
The Chesterfield Health District wants to remind parents that children must be up-to-date on physicals and immunizations before starting school, including virtual learning.
This requirement is a state mandate.
Vaccinations protect your child from preventable diseases and the Chesterfield Health District has materials to assist parents in making informed choices about vaccinations. It is offering immunization clinics by appointment. To schedule your child’s appointment call:
- Chesterfield Health Department (804) 748-1975
- Powhatan Health Department (804) 598-5680
- Colonial Heights Health Department (804) 520-9380
Parents can also schedule their child’s vaccinations with one of the health district’s “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” partners. Please call to schedule an appointment with the following health partners:
- Bon Secours of Richmond
- Bon Secours Care-A-Van (804) 545-1923
- Pediatrics of Richmond (804) 285-6811
- Capital Area Health Network (804) 780-0840
- Crossover Healthcare Ministry (804) 655-2794
- Richmond City Health Department (804) 482-5550
For more information on vaccinations and suggested vaccination schedules, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.