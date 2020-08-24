Anti-Trump billboard funded by GoFundMe moved from Florida to Charlotte ahead of RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Florida couple started a GoFundMe to raise money for an Anti-Trump billboard once they learned the Republican National Convention was being moved to Jacksonville.
Matt Martz and his wife, of Street Smartz Consulting, a Democratic political firm, raised more than $3,400 for that billboard that reads, “150,000+ dead from the coronavirus…and Trump is asleep on the job.”
However, since the RNC was moved from Jacksonville due to COVID-19 guidelines, Martz said he redirected the billboard to Charlotte where it will be moving around in a truck in uptown from the start of the RNC to the finish.
WBTV saw the billboard on Sunday as it neared the Spectrum Center.
“Our GoFundMe page was able to raise over $3,400 to send Trump a clear message that he wasn’t welcome in our community,” Martz said. “Trump’s lack of leadership has resulted in hundreds of thousands of Americans needlessly dying while other modern countries have largely restarted their economies and moved on from COVID-19.”
The billboard, originally intended for Jacksonville, has already arrived in Charlotte in advance of Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination and will continue throughout the Republican National Convention.
“We wanted to send a message that Trump has completely failed the COVID response and as a result, America is significantly behind every other developed country,” Martz said.
