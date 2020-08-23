Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 634 | Positivity rate slightly decreases to 6.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 113,630 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 634 case increase since Sunday.
The state total stands at 2,471 deaths with 9,207 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,599,596 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported on Monday; the total number is now 793. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 16,679 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,381 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,867 cases, 252 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Henrico: 4,359 cases, 364 hospitalizations, 189 deaths
- Richmond: 3,615 cases, 357 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Hanover: 743 cases, 83 hospitalizations, 34 deaths
- Petersburg: 587 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 180 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
