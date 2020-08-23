School supply drive being held for students in Hanover

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A school supply drive will be held for students who will be attending school in Hanover County.
The drive-thru school supply drive will take place on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 8005 Atlee Road.
The list of items needed are:
- Pre-sharpened pencils
- Composition books
- Plastic pocket folders
- 1 subject notebook
- 3 subject notebook
- Box of Crayola crayons
- Elmers glue bottles
- Crayola washable markers 10 pack
- 5″ kid tip scissors
- Small manual pencil sharpener
- Fine point dry erase markers
- Colored pencils 12 pack
- Rulers
- Loose-leaf paper wide ruled
- Loose-leaf paper college ruled
- Glue sticks
- Ballpoint pens-blue
- Ballpoint pens -red
- Personal size hand sanitizers
- Hand soap
