School supply drive being held for students in Hanover
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 23, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 3:19 PM

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A school supply drive will be held for students who will be attending school in Hanover County.

The drive-thru school supply drive will take place on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 8005 Atlee Road.

The list of items needed are:

  • Pre-sharpened pencils
  • Composition books
  • Plastic pocket folders
  • 1 subject notebook
  • 3 subject notebook
  • Box of Crayola crayons
  • Elmers glue bottles
  • Crayola washable markers 10 pack
  • 5″ kid tip scissors
  • Small manual pencil sharpener
  • Fine point dry erase markers
  • Colored pencils 12 pack
  • Rulers
  • Loose-leaf paper wide ruled
  • Loose-leaf paper college ruled
  • Glue sticks
  • Ballpoint pens-blue
  • Ballpoint pens -red
  • Personal size hand sanitizers
  • Hand soap

