Sheriff’s office seeks missing elderly woman

Sheriff’s office seeks missing elderly woman
County police are searching for Mary Scott Baker, who went missing Saturday evening. (Source: amelia county sheriff)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 23, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 5:57 AM

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

Her name is Mary Scott Baker, and she normally resides on the 9800 block of South Amelia Avenue.

Baker is described as a Caucasian woman, approximately 5′3″ to 5′5″ tall, greyish blondish hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Police add that Baker has dementia.

Investigators believe she walked away from her home around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The search is still ongoing, and if anyone has information or sees Baker, they are asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.