Sheriff’s office seeks missing elderly woman

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday.
Her name is Mary Scott Baker, and she normally resides on the 9800 block of South Amelia Avenue.
Baker is described as a Caucasian woman, approximately 5′3″ to 5′5″ tall, greyish blondish hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Police add that Baker has dementia.
Investigators believe she walked away from her home around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The search is still ongoing, and if anyone has information or sees Baker, they are asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.
