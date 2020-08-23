One woman dead, four juveniles injured in fatal crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one woman has died and four juveniles were injured in a fatal crash in Caroline County.
On Aug. 22 at 12:29 p.m., the crash occurred on Route 207, less than a mile east of Moncure Drive.
According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Route 207 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Melissa N. Bentley, 35, of Ruther Glen succumbed to her injuries before she could be transported to VCU Medical Center by helicopter.
Bentley was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police say they were four juveniles in the vehicle. All four juveniles were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
One of the juveniles sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The remaining three suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
