One woman dead, four juveniles injured in fatal crash
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 23, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 5:41 PM

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one woman has died and four juveniles were injured in a fatal crash in Caroline County.

On Aug. 22 at 12:29 p.m., the crash occurred on Route 207, less than a mile east of Moncure Drive.

According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Route 207 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Melissa N. Bentley, 35, of Ruther Glen succumbed to her injuries before she could be transported to VCU Medical Center by helicopter.

Bentley was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say they were four juveniles in the vehicle. All four juveniles were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

One of the juveniles sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining three suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

