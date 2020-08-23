Local 77-year-old Red Cross volunteer helping with Marco, Laura

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hurricane season continues, two tropical storms that could potentially develop into hurricanes could hit the Golf Coast this week.
With so much that could change between now and when those storms are expected to hit, the American Red Cross wants to be ready.
They’ve sent at least four volunteers from Central Virginia to wait out the storm and help with any relief efforts.
One volunteer says she’s helped the organization more than 50 times.
“I’m being pre-staged, so I’m not exactly sure how everything is going to look. We have to wait until the storm does, what it does and then we will know,” Susie Clarke said.
Susie is from Stony Creek and is flying to Beaumont, Texas. She’ll be there ready to provide health services, no matter what Laura and Marco bring.
“Anything that they need that I have the strength and the ability to take care of for them,” Clarke says.
Strength and ability she’s given over 50 times.
“In 2005, it was my first disaster and I did the feeding. I stayed there a month and a half,” she said.
The disaster in 2005 was Hurricane Katrina.
“That was the worst of the worst for me,” she said, “It changed my whole entire life. It changed the way I look at life and material stuff and what’s important.”
This week, she may be returning to where her journey with the Red Cross all began.
“To help somebody is the best feeling in the world. It’s a nice feeling like things you do mean a whole lot to people.”
And even though she’s 77 years old, she’s not stopping anytime soon.
“Don’t know how long I’ll be able to do this, but I’ll know when it’s time to stop.”
