Hundreds of volunteers cleanup storm damage at State Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pocohantas State Park rangers received help from hundreds of volunteers Saturday morning from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. after historic rains caused extensive flooding as high as 15 above normal levels and damage to biking, trails, bridges, and park equipment a week ago.
Park ranger organized the clean up partnering with rvaMORE and the group Friends of Pocahontas State Park.
“We saw over 400 volunteers here at the park today... the recovery efforts and the clean up have saved us weeks of work that we just wouldn’t be able to do with just staff alone,” Assistant Park Manager Amelia Hulth said. “We’re so grateful for the efforts they were able to put forth and the park looks like a completely different place because of them.”
Hulth says the volunteers were tasked with clearing bike paths, shoveling mulch and gravel, and recovering lost equipment like canoes and kayaks which were swept away in the flooding.
The boat ramp and boat dock facilities were also heavily damaged. Two of the boathouses were all swept downriver and heavily damaged or destroyed.
In the weeks since Park rangers were also able to restore the pedestrian bridge across Swift Creek Lake, which was partially destroyed after heavy rains caused a sycamore tree to fall across it.
“It’s one of the most iconic places in the park that people come to visit,” Hulth said. “The flooding was up to the ops of the rails so we lost some of the wooden rails, but fortunately we were able to get those rails replaced and this bridge is back open to the public.”
Despite the massive effort from volunteer Park Rangers says cleaning up the park is far from complete and rangers are still assessing the damage across the 8,000 acres of the park.
“Some of the damages are still to our mountain biking trails that will take a week of work to get back open and get open to the visitors,” Hulth said. “Having a flood that shut down parts of our park was really hard on the community.”
Volunteer and Friends of Pocahontas Event Coordinator Mary Jane Trice were out on the trails and the water recovering damaged canoes and kayaks, some of which snapped in half from the force of the flooding and debris.
“I went out on the water and I assessed where the different canoes and kayaks had floated off to try to find different life preservers and pick up any trash,” Trice said. “It’s amazing to see what mother nature can do from the downed trees, water damage.”
“They were able to recover eight of our canoes many life jackets many paddles and six of our standup paddleboards,” Hulth said.
Hulth says the Park is still accepting more volunteers in the coming weeks to continue with clean up across the park.
“A lot of volunteers are wonderful for this park and it would be what it is without them,” Trice said. “To know this always going to be fixed by volunteers is just amazing.”
To show that kind of love for a park you just can’t replace that and it makes it all worth it.
Park Rangers are advising visitors of the park to check their website for a place in the park that might be closed. To sign up to volunteer or for other ways to support clean up efforts, click here.
