Former Virginia Lt. Governor John H. Hager passes away

“I’ve known John Hager for more than 30 years and I can attest that John epitomized the very definition of a true public servant. We worked together on the Virginia Health Care Foundation to ensure all Virginians had access to health care. And during my time as Governor, I was proud of the work he did on my Cabinet, serving as the Director of Homeland Security. John was a great Virginian, who was able to persevere and give back to his community. John was a great friend to me and the Commonwealth he served.”