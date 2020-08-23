Former Virginia Lt. Governor John H. Hager passes away

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Lieutenant Governor John H. Hager has passed away.
State leaders have released statements giving condolences to the Hager family.
Governor Ralph Northam’s statement:
“I first met John after running for public office, and he helped me learn the job of being Lieutenant Governor. Anyone who worked in Virginia politics quickly learned that John was everywhere, and no one outworked him. He earned a victory and knew defeat, and he kept going. John held fast to his principles, and he knew when to reach across the aisle to compromise. Our country misses his example.”
Delegate M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights) released the following statement:
“I always enjoyed working alongside John. I was able to witness firsthand his dedication to his work and his love for serving others. He always took time to listen, offer advice, and do what needed to be done to accomplish the task at hand. John’s example of servant-leadership is one that we can all strive to emulate.”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement:
“I’ve known John Hager for more than 30 years and I can attest that John epitomized the very definition of a true public servant. We worked together on the Virginia Health Care Foundation to ensure all Virginians had access to health care. And during my time as Governor, I was proud of the work he did on my Cabinet, serving as the Director of Homeland Security. John was a great Virginian, who was able to persevere and give back to his community. John was a great friend to me and the Commonwealth he served.”
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement:
“John Hager served his city, Commonwealth, and country well. He inspired me. I’m proud to call him a friend.”
Governor Northam has ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff for ten days in Hager’s honor.
