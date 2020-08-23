Forecast: Warming back up this week!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather arrives the next few days and temperatures turn hotter with a return to the 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with only a slight chance of a shower or storm during the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70 highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs around 90.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
First Alert: Watching for potential impacts from remnants of Laura sometime around Friday. Marco likely fades away before it reaches us.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for downpours and thunderstorms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.