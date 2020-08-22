Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 1,212, positivity rate 6.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 112,072 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 1,212 case increase since Friday.
The state total stands at 2,443 deaths with 9,139 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,572,982 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Three new outbreaks was reported on Saturday; the total number is now 792. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 16,530 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,321 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,815 cases, 250 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Henrico: 4,294 cases, 360 hospitalizations, 188 deaths
- Richmond: 3,548 cases, 352 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Hanover: 736 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 576 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 178 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.