Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 924 | No new outbreaks reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 112,996 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - a 924 case increase since Saturday.
The state total stands at 2,467 deaths with 9,176 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,586,024 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
No new outbreaks were reported on Saturday; the total number is now 792. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 16,645 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,360 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,853 cases, 251 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Henrico: 4,319 cases, 361 hospitalizations, 189 deaths
- Richmond: 3,588 cases, 353 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Hanover: 741 cases, 83 hospitalizations, 34 deaths
- Petersburg: 582 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 179 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
