Petersburg opens survey for murals honoring athletes

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg has opened a survey for residents to recommend which legendary athletes from the city should be included in a mural at the Petersburg Legends Historical Park and Nature Sanctuary.
A mural to depict athletic legends from Petersburg will be displayed in the future at the entrance of the park.
For the final artwork, the jerseys of the athletes will be painted.
To complete the survey, click here.
Survey submissions will be accepted through Aug. 27.
