Monticello American Viticultural Area chosen as one of the top 10 wine regions in the country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cheers to central Virginia wine!
The Monticello American Viticultural Area has been chosen as one of the top 10 wine regions in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
A panel of experts nominated 20 regions and then the public voted.
The Monticello American Viticultural Area is one of only two wine regions on the East Coast to place in the top 10, Finger Lakes New York was the other.
Walla Walla Valley Washington ranked #1.
The Charlottesville area is home to the Monticello Wine Trail, featuring nearly 40 wineries . Click here for a complete list.
