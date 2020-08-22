Man leads police in car, foot chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man has been arrested and charged, after a vehicle pursuit that ended in a foot chase with police.
Richmond Police says it happened around 7pm Friday evening at 4300 Crutchfield St and ended without incident at 451 E. Belt Blvd after a brief foot chase.
Investigators say the man was observed slumped over the wheel at a stop sign and didn’t immediately respond to officers. When he finally responded to the officers, he ignored commands to exit the vehicle, and instead fled the scene.
Another car was struck by the suspect during the pursuit but there were no injuries.
Suspect charged with multiple traffic offenses.
