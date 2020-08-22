Juvenile suspect arrested after shooting multiple homes, vehicles in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to shooting multiple homes and vehicles inside a Hopewell neighborhood.
On Aug. 21 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Cabin Creek Drive after callers reported hearing shots fired or ‘fireworks sounds’ in the area.
After arriving on the scene, according to police, 25 (9mm and .556) and 5, .556 rifle casings in the roadway were recovered.
Police say security video captured a dark-colored SUV with a roof rack traveling into the area at a high rate of speed, and suddenly stopping before a suspect, later identified as a juvenile, wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts, quickly exited the vehicle and fired in the direction of the 3900 block of Boiling Drive.
A second man wearing a white t-shirt and black gym shorts with a white stripe exited the vehicle and began firing shots in the same direction, according to police.
Both shooters returned to the SUV and fled the scene immediately, police say.
No injuries were reported.
Hopewell Police Department continue to investigate the incident and provide updates as they become available
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.
