Henrico Doctors’ Hospital partners with blanket program to support newborns, families

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital has partnered with Lovevolve in designing LOVE swaddles for newborns.
Focused on Wrapping Babies in LOVE™, the Lovevolve blanket program provides LOVE swaddles to hospitals to help educate new parents and their families about the importance of swaddling newborn infants.
Beginning in September, The Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ will be the first hospital to participate in the Lovevolve blanket program, in which LOVE swaddles are gifted to all newborn patients to provide comfort and care. Special LOVE blankets also will be given to support families grieving the loss of a newborn baby.
“Every birth is a story worth celebrating, and we are excited to participate in the Lovevolve blanket program,” Ryan Jensen, Chief Executive Officer at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital said. “We are thrilled to be able to provide our tiniest patients and their families with a beautiful, comforting blanket, while also giving back to the community.”
Each piece is made from 100 percent organic cotton and produced using fair trade fabrics in an ethically principled factory. The dyes used to print the “love” patterns in various colors are azzo-free, and there is zero waste.
For more information about The Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, click here.
