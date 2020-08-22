Forecast: Starting off Saturday with scattered showers & storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8am for the city of Richmond, Chesterfield and surrounding counties. Rain & storms expected this AM could lead to some areas of flooding. Please use caution.
*Tracking the Tropics: Forecast track of Laura takes it near southern FL and coast of Louisiana by the beginning of ext week, while Marco will move towards the Texas coast from southwest Gulf. Neither appear to bring impacts to our latitudes, but we will continue to monitor the latest*
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with early morning showers & storms. Then scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70 highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs around 90.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
