Faculty question student coronavirus testing at three Virginia public universities

Faculty members at three prominent Virginia universities are raising concerns about the reliability of the tests being used to screen students before they return to campus.
George Mason, William & Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University all contracted with Kallaco, a newly-formed corporation, to provide at-home testing kits and health tracking software for the thousands of students expected to return to campus. But faculty leaders, who released a letter to university administrators and the Virginia Department of Health on Friday, said the partnership raised red flags from the beginning.
Kallaco was chosen through sole-source procurement, which allowed the schools to purchase services from the company without competitive bidding. In some cases, the company was chosen over established diagnostic labs, including LabCorp and Quest.
But public records show that Kallaco, based in Delaware, was only incorporated in April by a New Orleans-based founder with a background in health care consulting but no laboratory testing experience. A Kallaco spokeswoman said the company processed the majority of Virginia’s student testing through Opteo Laboratory, a genetics testing company also based in New Orleans.
“We are concerned that the companies involved may not have sufficient experience for such an important task,” the letter reads “It seems odd to us that this young IT company, which has been awarded sole source state contracts with a potential value of over $4 million, has been entrusted with the critical COVID-19 testing for up to 28,500 students at our universities.”
More concerning, faculty said, was the lack of information available on the tests sent out to students. Opteo Laboratory has not been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as having validated its own COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to one of the agency’s online databases. It currently advertises PCR (short for polymerase chain reaction) testing through a diagnostic system — and assay — developed by the life sciences company Thermo Fisher.
Kallaco spokeswoman Amy Cheronis said that the company’s current partners have all chosen PCR testing through Opteo. “Once we assign a laboratory partner to a client, we then orchestrate the ordering and shipping of kits (specific to that laboratory partner) to our clients for use in their community of users,” she wrote in a Monday email.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.