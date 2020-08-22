BJ’s Wholesale Club launches contactless, curbside pickup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BJ’s Wholesale club announced the company’s launch of contactless and curbside pickup services.
Curbside pickup will be available at these Virginia locations:
- Alexandria
- Chesapeake
- Fairfax
- Falls Church
- Fredericksburg
- Gainesville
- Hampton
- Mechanicsville
- Norfolk
- Richmond
- Roanoke
- Virginia Beach
- Woodbridge
Members will be able to order from BJ’s website or the BJ’s app and have items delivered to their car.
Once notified that an order is ready for pickup, members park in one of the designated parking spaces and check in on the BJ’s app to notify the club of their arrival.
A team member will then bring the order out and load it into the vehicle.
BJ’s also announced the expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items. This expansion is currently available in select clubs and will be available in all locations by the end of October 2020.
