Artspace announces three new exhibitions opening next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Artspace, a non-profit gallery for the visual and performing arts, announces three new exhibitions that will be installed and open to the public.
The exhibitions will be available to the public from Sept. 3 to Oct. 16.
A virtual opening will be live-streamed on the gallery’s Facebook page on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Cristin Millett’s sculpture installation includes sections which “dissect” the room in reference to the theater’s architecture.
Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt’s painting installation SCHOOL LUNCH series of 10 paintings that are based on real interactions and people observed by Weinblatt.
In this series, Weinblatt “underlines perceptions which affirm cultural identity, brings together ideas espousing contemporary social justice, gender and political concerns while encouraging a belief in the quality of human spirit.”
Artspace Artist Members will present artwork in a variety of media in an exhibition titled “Needs and Wants.”
Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. or by appointment.
For additional information, call 804-232-6464.
