Virginia Panera Bread Cafes donates $178,000 to UVA Children’s Hospital transplant program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Panera Bread Cafes of Virginia gave some big bucks to UVA Children’s Hospital transplant program in the form of a big check Friday at its Barracks Road location.
Panera Bread Cafes donated $178,000 to UVA Children’s Hospital to support the pediatric transplant program. UVA physicians provide pediatric heart, kidney, and liver transplants to patients from across Virginia and the country.
The money was collected through the Change for Children campaign, a fundraiser at 16 Panera Bread Cafes in Virginia. Patrons of Panera could choose to round up to the nearest dollar as they pay and the difference went to the Change for Children Fund.
Kelly Jackson, a Charlottesville-area owner of Panera Bread said customers make this possible.
”We do it from year to year, we donate every year. And it really just depends on the generosity of our amazing customers. But this is a great check. We’re proud to be able to support UVA Children’s Hospital and really proud of our customers for making it happen,” Jackson said.
The funds will be used to support children as they recover from transplants with things such as schooling, activities, and supplemental medical care.
The owners of the Charlottesville-area Panera Bread say they hope to do this for years to come.
