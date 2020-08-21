Two hurt in overnight shootings in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were hurt in shootings that occurred overnight in Petersburg.
Sources confirm that around midnight on Aug. 21, a girl under the age of 18 was shot in the leg at Graham and South Crater Road.
She is expected to recover.
Around 1 a.m., a man was shot in the stomach at the Jefferson South of the James apartments on Boydton Plank Road.
He was taken to the hospital. Information on his condition is unknown.
Police say a car on Regal Court was found with bullet holes.
Police say there is no word on if any of these incidents are related.
