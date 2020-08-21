Trial set for Va. woman charged with making child porn, sexually assaulting 2-year-old son

Kayla Thomas will appear in Montgomery Circuit Court for trial on January 20, 2021. (Source: WDBJ)
By Ashley Boles | WDBJ | August 21, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 7:06 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date has been set for Kayla Nicole Thomas, the biological mother of Steven Meek II, who died in January 2019 from brutal blunt force trauma. Her trial has been set for January 20, 2021 - January 22, 2021.

Thomas appeared in Montgomery Circuit Court Thursday. She faces the following felony charges:

  • Abuse and neglect of children; penalty; abandoned infant
  • Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty
  • Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography; presumption as to age
  • Forcible sodomy
  • Object sexual penetration; penalty

Thomas is not charged with the murder of Meek. Thomas’s boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman is charged with murder as well as the following charges:

  • Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty
  • Abuse and neglect of children; penalty; abandoned infant
  • Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty
  • Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography; presumption as to age
  • Object sexual penetration; penalty
  • Forcible sodomy

Hellman’s trial is set to begin on October 5, 2020.

