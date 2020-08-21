RPS mourns death of student killed in Wednesday night shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is mourning the loss of one of its students who was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says the victim was an 11th grader who had attended both Thomas Jefferson High School and John Marshall High School.
“I’ve now written some version of this sentence dozens of times as Superintendent. I beg of you, regardless of which political party you call home, please support candidates this November who will enact common-sense gun control legislation,” Kamras said in a statement to the RPS community. “Our students’ lives literally depend on it.”
