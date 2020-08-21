Prosecutors accuse Reccless Tigers gang members of murder

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Members of a northern Virginia street gang that has run a sophisticated bi-coastal drug operation for several years are now charged with murder in the death of a man who testified against a gang member.
Federal prosecutors in Alexandria obtained a new indictment Thursday against seven members of the Reccless Tigers street gang, which formed a decade ago in northern Virginia.
Three of the seven are charged with murdering Brandon White.
Prosecutors say White was a drug dealer who was beaten by the gang over a drug debt, and that he was murdered last year after testifying in court against the gang member who assaulted him.
