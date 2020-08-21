Police: Victim identified in overnight homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the victim in Thursday night’s homicide has been identified.
At approximately 10:33 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers responded to the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Avenue for the report of a person down.
Officers say once they arrived, they located Damon Teach, a man in his 40′s, unresponsive inside a residence. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
