Police: Two arrests made after shots fired towards RPD officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two men have been arrested after shots were fired multiple times at Richmond police officers.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., officers were in the area of Mosby Court when they heard random gunfire.
Police say shots were fired at detectives in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage Streets.
One detective suffered a minor injury by broken glass and was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police say two men identified as Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris were arrested and both were charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Det. B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
