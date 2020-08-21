Police investigate multiple homicides overnight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gunfire erupted in the River City overnight, leaving two people dead and at least two others injured.
The first incident brought police to the 1300 block of Coalter Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was a shooting at an apartment complex by Mosby Court.
Investigators say they found one man with a gunshot wound. The man was later taken to the hospital but ultimately died. Police add that a woman later checked herself into the hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Later around 10:30 p.m., towards the city’s East End, RPD responded to a home along Blue Ridge Avenue, for a call of a person down.
Investigators found Damon Teach, a man in his 40s, dead at the scene. Officials said that Teach was shot to death.
About an hour after midnight, police were then brought back to Coalter Street after hearing gunfire.
They say detectives notified the Department of Emergency Communications before more gunfire broke out - this time aimed at the detectives. Police were in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage streets.
Now Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris are behind bars - both facing charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RPD adds that one of the detectives suffered minor injuries from broken glass but has since been released from the hospital.
Police are still looking into all three incidents and ask anyone with information to give them a call, or to contact Crime Stoppers at at (804) 780-1000.
