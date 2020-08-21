News to Know for Aug. 21: RPS mourns death of student; VCU COVID-19 cases; Mayor Stoney on COVIDWISE app; Marcus Alert system advances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s.
Rain chance continues tonight into early Saturday morning.
Police say one person is in custody after shots were fired in Henrico last night.
Police say one person has been arrested.
No injuries have been reported.
Richmond police responded to an incident near Mosby Court on Coalter Street and Oliver Hill Way.
Three people were seen possibly detained, however, it is not clear if they were arrested.
This is a developing story.
Crews battled an overnight house fire in Richmond.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
Richmond Public Schools is mourning the loss of one of its students who was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says the victim was an 11th grader who had attended both Thomas Jefferson High School and John Marshall High School.
Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 25 students and 11 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 20.
VCU’s Public Health Advisory notified the VCU and VCU Health community that eight of the 25 students who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a party.
The Virginia Department of Health is working with student health and employee health to identify individuals who were in direct contact with those infected and to reach out to those individuals and arrange for them to monitor their symptoms and self-quarantine for two weeks.
There are currently 11 residential students in isolation on-campus and 32 residential students in quarantine on-campus.
The University of Richmond says there have been 11 positive COVID-19 cases since July.
The university’s COVID dashboard shows 11 total cases campus-wide since July 12, with six currently active.
The biggest number of new cases were reported the week of Aug. 9-15 with five being confirmed then.
Mayor Levar Stoney is urging college students to download the COVIDWISE app.
In a tweet last night, Mayor Stoney asked students attending VCU, University of Richmond, Virginia Union University and Reynolds Community College to download COVIDWISE, a contact tracing app.
COVIDWISE notifies users when they have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The app uses Bluetooth to tell if you have been close to the infected person.
A Virginia Senate committee has approved legislation that would establish an alert system to dispatch mental health providers along with police to help stabilize people in crisis situations.
The bill approved Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee is named after Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old Black man killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 as Peters underwent a mental health crisis.
Peters was fatally shot after he charged at an officer and threatened to kill him.
The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Charles Rainey of Dinwiddie is the winner of the half a million-dollar luxury townhome in Short Pump.
More than $1 million was raised to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Children’s Museum of Richmond will be permanently closing its Short Pump location by the end of August.
The organization says the location on West Broad Street is being shut down as a cost-cutting measure.
All of the exhibits at the Short Pump site will be transferred to other Children’s Museum locations.
