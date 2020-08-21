2 more Louisa County students test positive for COVID-19

Today, we were informed that two students of the same household at Louisa County Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. However, these students were not at school this week, and the Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed that these individuals contracted COVID-19 outside of our school buildings. I am writing you this letter to keep you as informed as possible so we are all able to navigate through this situation in the safest, healthiest, and most efficient way possible. Additionally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressed continued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that Louisa County Middle School remain open.