Mayor Stoney urges college students to download COVIDWISE app

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is urging college students to download the COVIDWISE app.
In a tweet last night, Mayor Stoney asked students attending VCU, University of Richmond, Virginia Union University and Reynolds Community College to download COVIDWISE, a contact tracing app.
COVIDWISE notifies users when they have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The app uses Bluetooth to tell if you have been close to the infected person. The infected can choose to send out the alert anonymously.
Downloading the app has been completely voluntary, however that can change depending on the universities’ responses.
