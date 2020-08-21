Man accused of firing shots at Henrico officer charged with attempted capital murder

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man accused of firing shots at a Henrico police officer has been charged with attempted capital murder.
Police said that an officer was in the area of Harvie and Reynolds roads on Aug. 20 around 11:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots.
The officer found two people, one of which they say appeared to be armed.
Officials say that’s when the officer identified themselves as police and commanded that any weapons be dropped.
“The suspect then fired multiple shots at the officer before fleeing,” police said.
Additional officers arrived and arrested the alleged shooter on Reynolds Road.
“The safety and well-being of Henrico’s police officers is now and always will be our top priority. We will be working alongside the commonwealth’s attorney’s office to ensure this crime is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Henrico County Manager, John Vithoulkas.
Juane Shaundell Lewis, 38, is charged with attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
“The men and women of Henrico Police put their lives on the line every day. We are committed to ensuring our community is protected from those intent on doing harm to others. These officers, when confronted with an armed assailant shooting at them, gave chase until the gunman was apprehended. We will protect our Henrico community,” said Henrico Police Chief, Humberto Cardounel, Jr.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
