‘His smile was amazing’: Loved ones remember T.J. High student shot, killed near Gilpin Court

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that our student, Joseph Johnson, lost his life. We are devastated by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to his parents and family members during this time. Joseph, a very charismatic young man, was a rising Junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. His big personality and warm smile captured the hearts of many in our TJ family. He will truly be missed. Please continue to keep Joseph’s family and the Viking family in your thoughts and prayers.