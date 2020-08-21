HCPS partners to offer child care for essential workers, working families

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools partners will offer limited in-school child care this fall to essential workers and working families who need it when virtual learning starts this fall.
The YMCA of Greater Richmond, the Henrico Education Foundation and Henrico Police Athletic League have reworked their traditional after-school models to meet the needs.
“While this is a new initiative, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it is consistent with the efforts we make during ‘normal’ school years to connect families to quality, affordable after-school programming,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent.
The programs will be limited in scale and serve far fewer children to meet CDC guidelines. Students will be in small groups in dedicated places around the school, which will undergo “frequent intensive cleaning.” Transportation will also need to be provided by families.
“The partners will provide their own staffing models and determine the capacity for their programs, within the guidelines of the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Education, the CDC and HCPS. The typical ratio of students to adults in the child-care setting is 10-to-one,” a release said.
Henrico PAL:
The program will be Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The cost will be $100 per week, per child.
The program sites include:
- Laburnum Elementary School
- John Rolfe Middle School
- Dumbarton Elementary School
For more information and registration details about this program, click here.
Henrico Education Foundation:
The program will be on Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fair Oaks, Greenwood and Wilder sites will serve children in kindergarten through fifth grade, while the Quioccasin site will serve children of HCPS employees who fall into the same age group. The cost will be $100 per week, per child.
Program sites include:
- Fair Oaks Elementary School
- Greenwood Elementary School
- L. Douglas Wilder Middle School
- Quioccasin Middle School (For children of HCPS staff members. Employees received a separate email about how to register.)
For more information or to register, click here. You can also email HEF’s Scott Williams at scott@henricogives.org.
YMCA of Greater Richmond:
The program is on Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is available for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost will be $100 per week, per child.
Program sites include:
- Deep Run High School
- Glen Allen High School
- Mills Godwin High School
- Henrico High School
- Hermitage High School
- Varina High School
For more information and to register, click here.
