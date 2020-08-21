Forecast: Rain chances ramp up today and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and thunderstorms are likely for the next couple days, but signs point to dry weather starting Sunday!
*Tracking the Tropics: while turning very active again, the forecast tracks of what could become hurricane Laura takes it south of Florida early next week, while another tropical system could move towards southeast Texas from the southern Gulf. Neither appears to bring impacts to our latitudes, but we will continue to monitor the latest next week
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s (PM Rain Chance: 40%) Rain chance continues tonight into early Saturday morning.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early morning with a shower or storm possible. Then partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Localized heavy possible later in day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny! Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70 highs near 90
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs around 90
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs around 90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs near 90
