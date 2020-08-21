Fare or no fare? Transit agencies face tough choices amid COVID-19 budget crunch.

Although GRTC uniquely has had to reckon with looming 50 percent cuts in local funding from the City of Richmond and Henrico County due to a provision in the new Central Virginia Transportation Authority, the commonwealth’s 41 other public transportation providers find themselves in similarly uncertain situations thanks to the novel coronavirus and its impact on government coffers. In the delicate balancing act of protecting public health and avoiding crippling budget shortfalls, one of the first questions agencies have had to answer is whether to continue to charge riders or go fare free.