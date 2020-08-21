The debate over police school resource officers in Richmond schools

Data obtained by NBC12 shows during the 2019-2020 school year, 9.7 percent, or 57 out of 588 assaults at RPS, ended in an arrest. Richmond Public Schools is nearing the end of a 90-day review of its relationship with RPD, and the School Board will ultimately vote on whether to dissolve the SRO program. RPS has hosted several town hall meetings where students, teachers, parents and advocates weighed in on whether having police in schools contributes to a school to prison pipeline. Police did not take part in those meetings.