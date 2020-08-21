The debate over police school resource officers in Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With a national focus on social justice reform throughout the country, some school systems are reevaluating whether to have police in schools. Richmond Public Schools is currently in the middle of this debate over school resource officers.
School resource officers do contribute to the disciplining - and sometimes arresting - of students. Some opposed to having school resource officers in schools argue if they weren’t there, arrest rates could be lower and students would be handled more so by counselors, as opposed to getting caught up in the criminal justice system.
“They do more than just being that police officer there. Mentorship...that’s that listening ear. Guidance,” said Richmond Police Lt. Ronnie Armstead.
Lt. Armstead leads Richmond Police’s school resource officer program with Richmond Public Schools, which consists of 14 school resource officers interacting with children every day, at all high schools, and some middle schools, throughout the city.
“One time we had an officer who would actually take the kids out to his home... and show them how to work on cars,” he said.
After the killing of George Floyd, the Minneapolis School Board pulled police out of schools, with multiple other school districts across the country following suit, including in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Richmond ‘Rise for Youth’ executive director Valerie Slater believes having uniformed officers in schools is over-policing, especially in at-risk neighborhoods where children of color often see officers outside of school.
“For many of them it’s fear,” said Slater. “They’re remembering how those officers are engaging them in their communities… stopping them with the, ‘I smell marijuana’... ‘You fit the description of’... all those pre-textual stops... And they’re looking at these officers and saying, ‘I can’t get away from you even in the school building.’”
A report from the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice shows that intake complaints for minors from school resource officers increased 16.9 percent from 2016 to 2018.
“As soon as (students) are court-involved... skipping school one time all of a sudden becomes a violation of probation,” said Slater. “And this child is now in danger of potentially being incarcerated for skipping school… for missing curfew, for talking back to a teacher, for storming out of a classroom. As soon as they are involved in the court (intake) system, normal childhood behavior becomes criminalized.”
The VDJJ report also shows the types of complaints filed from school resource officers, as opposed to other types of school officials, were more likely for assault, drugs and disorderly conduct.
Data gathered by Rise for Youth, a group which aims to find alternatives to juvenile jail, says even though 21 percent of 15- to 17-year-olds in Virginia are Black, they account for 49 percent of those reported to juvenile courts by school authorities, and 54 percent admitted to local youth jails. Lt. Armstead says SRO’s don’t aim to make arrests.
“We don’t have a quota system. We don’t have any of that stuff,” said Lt. Armstead. “If anything, we are trying to lessen our arrests. We are trying to make our arrests go down. If we could have zero arrests in school, fine.”
Data obtained by NBC12 shows during the 2019-2020 school year, 9.7 percent, or 57 out of 588 assaults at RPS, ended in an arrest. Richmond Public Schools is nearing the end of a 90-day review of its relationship with RPD, and the School Board will ultimately vote on whether to dissolve the SRO program. RPS has hosted several town hall meetings where students, teachers, parents and advocates weighed in on whether having police in schools contributes to a school to prison pipeline. Police did not take part in those meetings.
Some students said the mere presence of uniformed officers in schools reinforces a negative and historically-racist system that’s particularly harmful to young people of color.
“To have police in schools... all it does is continue that system of policing Black and brown bodies,” said one high school student. “Having them there is just another reminder that we’re seen as criminals before we’re seen as human beings.”
In a survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, submitted to the Richmond School Board, more than half of RPS high school students who responded said they had not spoken with an SRO in the last year.
Lt. Armstead says the relationships that do form between some students and officers in school are very valuable, while also providing an added layer of safety.
“If there’s a situation in school that requires a police officer, (the school) gets priority one because the officer is there,” he said.
RPS employs 63 security officers throughout schools, which are different from school resource officers. Some believe these officers can control students who may be in a physical fight, or even protect from an active shooter.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced he’ll recommend removing school resource officers from Richmond schools, replacing them with more mental health counselors.
“I also want to be clear as many of you noted, this is not about the individual people,” said Kamras at the end of one of the virtual town hall meetings. “You yourself shared how much you appreciate them (school resource officers) as people. This is about whether you need a badge and a gun to do that work, or not.”
“Let it be the footnote that... that guy who always came to my games... that guy who was always there when I just needed someone to talk to... then I found out he was a police officer,” said Slater, who believes police can have relationships with students, but the fact that they are officers should be secondary.
“I think it would be a great injustice as far as keeping that bond with the youth in the city of Richmond, especially during these times... which needs to be strengthened in every way possible... for them to pull SROs out of schools,” said Lt. Armstead.
The Richmond School Board will have the ultimate vote on whether school resource officers are removed from Richmond schools after the 90-day review concludes. If school resource officers are removed, RPD says those officers will be reassigned elsewhere in the department.
