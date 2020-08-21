Chesterfield County lifts emergency water restrictions for all customers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County announced emergency water restrictions have been lifted for all customers effective immediately.
The county implemented emergency water restrictions on Aug. 16 after facilities were damaged from severe flooding.
“We appreciate our customers’ support in complying with emergency restrictions,” George Hayes, Chesterfield County Utilities Director said.
While the county’s Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant will remain offline, repairs have been completed at the City of Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which provides additional water capacity for Chesterfield customers.
