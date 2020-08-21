2 arrested following ‘confrontation with officers’ in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said two people were arrested following a “confrontation with officers” in the Jackson Ward neighborhood on Thursday night.
Richmond police said they learned about a flyer promoting an event in the 200 block of West Clay Street “with the potential for violence and vandalism.” Officials believe the flyer was shared by a group that may be connected to recent riots.
At around 10:20 p.m., officers arrived to monitor the area.
“After a confrontation with officers, Knisya Johnson and Alice Minium were arrested,” police said.
Johnson is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and Minium is charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.
