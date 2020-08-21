2 arrested following ‘confrontation with officers’ in Jackson Ward

2 arrested following ‘confrontation with officers’ in Jackson Ward
Knisya Johnson and Alice Minium (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | August 21, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 3:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said two people were arrested following a “confrontation with officers” in the Jackson Ward neighborhood on Thursday night.

Richmond police said they learned about a flyer promoting an event in the 200 block of West Clay Street “with the potential for violence and vandalism.” Officials believe the flyer was shared by a group that may be connected to recent riots.

At around 10:20 p.m., officers arrived to monitor the area.

“After a confrontation with officers, Knisya Johnson and Alice Minium were arrested,” police said.

Johnson is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and Minium is charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.