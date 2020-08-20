Washington head coach Ron Rivera battling cancer

ASHBURN, Va. (WWBT) - Washington head coach Ron Rivera has cancer. The team released a statement on Thursday night, confirming he has squamous cell cancer of the neck.
Rivera informed his team on Thursday night, calling it “very treatable and curable.”
The 58-year old said that he felt a lump on his neck in early July and saw a doctor after a few weeks when it hadn’t gone away. He’s consulted with a number of specialists and is establishing a treatment plan with the team and an outside specialist. As of now, Rivera plans to continue coaching but says there is a “Plan B” in place in case he needs to step aside.
Rivera was hired by Washington in January and tasked with turning around an organization that has struggled on and off the field. A name change, a report detailing a culture of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, and COVID-19 have all been on his plate during his first eight months. Earlier this month, Washington released running back Derrius Guice after he was arrested on charges stemming from alleged domestic violence.
Washington posted a tweet on Thursday night
Rivera says he’ll be fine and that he will undergo proper treatment, per ESPN.
Washington has the day off on Friday. Rivera is expected to speak to the media within the next few days.
