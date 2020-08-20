Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 978, positivity rate slightly increases to 6.6%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 110,860 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - an 978 case increase since Thursday.
The state total stands at 2,436 deaths with 9,071 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,555,751 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported on Friday; the total number is now 779. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 16,380 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,258 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,772 cases, 244 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Henrico: 4,259 cases, 360 hospitalizations, 188 deaths
- Richmond: 3,502 cases, 352 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Hanover: 732 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 575 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 177 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
