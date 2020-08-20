Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 863, positivity rate decreases to 6.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 109,882 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday - an 863 case increase since Wednesday.
The state total stands at 2,427 deaths with 8,998 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,535,931 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
A total of 12 new outbreaks were reported on Thursday; the total number is now 776. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 16,316 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,214 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,747 cases, 241 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Henrico: 4,224 cases, 359 hospitalizations, 188 deaths
- Richmond: 3,480 cases, 350 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Hanover: 729 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 564 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 175 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
